Madhya Pradesh: Night temperature drops across state, maximum drop of 3 degrees Celsius recorded in Naugaon

BHOPAL: A drop in night temperature was recorded across the state on Tuesday night. Maximum drop of 3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Naugaon in Chhatarpur district, which settled at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Khajuraho and Raisen recorded drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded night temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius while Raisen recorded night temperature 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded drop of 1.6 degrees Celsius in night temperature, which settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 14.9 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.7 degrees Celsius. Damoh and Tikamgarh recorded drop of one degree Celsius in night temperature.

The places where night temperature dropped below one degree included Shajapur, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Pachmarhi, Khargone, Khandwa, Hoshangabad, Dhar and Narsinghpur. Pachmarhi, Rewa, Khandwa and Khargone recorded drop of 0.4 degree Celsius each.