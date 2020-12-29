Madhya Pradesh: Indore witnesses season’s coldest night on Monday as minimum temperature drops to 8 degrees Celsius

Indore: The city continued to reel under cold wave with minimum temperature plummeting to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday night turning it the coldest night of this season.

Regional meteorological department officials said city will witness cold day conditions for next 48 hours. City’s maximum temperature on Monday was 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees below the normal.

“Following the cold wave, the minimum temperature in the city dropped by a few notches. The day temperature will also remain below normal,” department officials said.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to sip hot drinks especially warm milk with turmeric to soothe the sore throat during night. General physician Dr Mahendra Jha said elderly people, those suffering from heart disease and diabetes are being advised by doctors to take flu vaccines and avoid exposure to cold weather, especially during night and early morning.

Lowest temp of century in 1936: According to meteorological department officials, the lowest temperature in December was recorded on December 27, 1936, which was 1.1 degrees Celsius at night in Indore. Lowest temperature in last 10 years in December was recorded in 2014 at 5 degrees Celsius.