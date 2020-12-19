Indore: Friday night was coldest of the season at 10.9 degrees Celsius

Indore: Indore witnessed coldest night of the season on Friday when mercury dipped to 10.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature fell by one degree in 24 hours making the day coldest so far. People were forced to wrap themselves in woolens while bonfires were lit at several places to ward off chilly winds. “One of the reasons for falling temperature in night is fall in humidity level in the city, which allows cold winds to blow easily,” a Meteorological department official said.

The Weatherman added that temperature in the city will dip to single digit and the city might experience colder nights in coming days. The minimum temperature went southward in the state with coldest night was recorded in Umaria (3.2degree Celsius). Indore had by far the warmest night compared to other cities though its minimum temperature was 10.9 degree Celsius. The clear sky and bright day turned the day comfortable as the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degree Celsius on Saturday which was 5 degrees below the normal. The department officials said the city's chilly night was result of cold winds blowing from the north. They said the weather condition would remain same for the next 48 hours and night temperature might decrease further.