Madhya Pradesh: NHRC seeks full compensation to tribal victims of police brutality

Bhopal: The National Human Rights Commission has reiterated its recommendations for the payment of Rs 1 lakh each to the five victims of police brutality that took place in Alirajpur District on August 13,2019.

The state government had already paid Rs 50,000 to the five victims, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asked the Chief Secretary to pay the full amount.

The Commission had registered a case stating that five tribal men were allegedly assaulted by police and made to drink urine when they had asked for water at Nanpur police station in Alirajpur District in 2019.

The State Government had confirmed that the tribal men were subjected to physical assault in the police custody but it said that the allegations of forcing them to drink urine could not be substantiated.

It was also informed that the departmental proceedings against the eight erring police officials, including a sub inspector were initiated, but the Indore Bench of the state High Court, hearing a writ petition challenging the departmental proceedings, had stayed it until further orders.

It was also informed that on the orders of the Tribal Welfare Department an amount of Rs. 50,000 each was given to the five victims.

The case

On August 13,2019, five men had a dispute with another youngster who allegedly harassed the sister of one of them. The five tribal men were chasing the youth when he approached a police vehicle and sought help. On being questioned, the tribals allegedly beat up the police officials. The youngster did not file any complaint against the five but is a witness in the case for assaulting police on duty. It was alleged that the police made them drink urine when they asked water for drinking. Four police personnel, including the in-charge of the Nanpur police station in Alirajpur district were suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them over the allegations.