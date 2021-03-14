Madhya Pradesh: Police station-incharge among three cops in Alirajpur line-attached

Alirajpur: Taking cognizance into the Bolero car missing from Nanpur police station premises, department on Sunday has taken action against Nanpur police station in-charge and two other police personnel’s for showing dereliction in duty.

The department has confirmed that police station in-charge Mohan Dawar and two others were reportedly line-attached.

On October 26, 2020, a Bolero car (MP 09 WB0 672) was seized in Soliya village for transporting illicit liquor six months ago.

A person was also arrested and produced in the court. But, even as the case was going on in the court, the Bolero was parked in the police station premises suddenly went missing.

The news of theft from the parking of Nanpur police station in a police station created stir in the district.

The police registered a case and received clues about the theft. Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwani has confirmed the theft and said he will disclose everything soon.

The seized car was sporting a plate which had nyayadheesh (judge) written on it.