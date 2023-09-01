Madhya Pradesh: NHRC Notice To Govt On Death Of 5 Labourers In Morena

NHRC | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to government over the reported death of five workers while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena district, officials said on Friday. The NHRC took suo moto cognisance of a media report that five workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena district on August 30.

The Commission has observed that contents of reports amount to a violation of human rights. Apparently, the workers were unaware of the presence of toxic gases in the tank and were not wearing safety gear.

The Commission issued notices to Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and sought a detailed report in four weeks. It has also asked Morena district collector and SP to submit a detailed report of the incident within one month.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)