Bhopal: 9-yr-old Who Left Home In Anger Reunited With Family

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) here have reunited a 9-year-old boy with his family in Kanpur. The boy had fled from his house in Kanpur and boarded a Mumbai-bound train as he was angry with his parents because they gave his iPhone to his elder sister. Co-passengers, on spotting the kid, handed him over to GRP after the train halted at Bhopal railway station on Wednesday. He was united with his family on Thursday night, officials said.

The GRP officials told Free Press that boy was spotted by a passenger travelling in the same compartment. When the passenger inquired about his parents, he said they were in another coach. When the passenger insisted on meeting his parents, he became nervous. The passengers called another passenger and they informed Bhopal GRP.

The GRP arrived and questioned the boy for at least one hour. He then admitted that he had fled from his house in Kanpur and was going to Mumbai. He gave his parents’ contact numbers after which GRP contacted them.

The boy, after being counselled by the cops, told them that his family members had bought him an iPhone, which he used for attending online classes and playing games. The phone was given to her elder sister, who needed it to communicate with her parents as she had to go outdoors to attend coaching classes.

When the boy expressed dismay, his parents bought him Android phone but he was not satisfied. Upon this, his mother scolded him and told him to buy an iPhone for himself when he grows up and begins earning. This angered him and he boarded a train for Mumbai.

Bhopal GRP SP Hitesh Choudhary was unavailable for comment.