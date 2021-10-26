e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 09:36 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: New virus infects children in Jabalpur

Large of children infected from this virus suffering breathing problems have been admitting in the district hospital and medical college hospital.
FP News Service
Children admitted in district hospital, Jabalpur | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A new virus has been reported in Jabalpur district which infects children up to two years of age.

According to the sources, Large of children infected from this virus suffering breathing problems have been admitting in the district hospital and medical college hospital.

Pediatricians say that because of change in the climate, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has been attacking the children. This virus creates chest infections in children under two years of age that result in breathing problems to those children.

Children infected from this virus would suffer from cough, cold and breathing problems after swelling in the windpipe. Apart from this, children also suffer from loose motion and even mild symptoms of pneumonia.

Mostly, this virus affects children of the age between 2-months and 2-years-old though there are various cases in which children of 10 years old were also infected.

