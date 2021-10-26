Madhya Pradesh: Woman kills husband with help of lover, falls in police dragnet

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband with her lover’s help in Gwalior.

Police have also arrested the woman's lover and his friend.

Woman identified as Basanti Rawat told the interrogators that her husband was a liquor addict and used to beat her up on a regular basis. Therefore, she along with her lover Manish Rawat, 30 decided to eliminate her husband Parikshit Rawat, 30.

According to police, Parikshit’s body was found in a canal in Chinore locality on September 6. It was found that Parikshit was missing from home from September 5.

“Following investigation, we detained the woman's lover Manish Rawat, who confessed to have committed the crime along with the woman,” Superintendent of Police (SP), Gwalior, Amit Sanghi said.

He further said that Basnti strangulated her husband to death on September 4. On the next day, her lover Manish Rawat along with one friend dumped the body in the canal, he said.

“All three accused have been arrested on Monday and are being interrogated,” Sanghi said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:47 PM IST