Madhya Pradesh: Man violets woman hiding identity in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped a 20-year-old girl hiding his identity in Jabalpur, sources said.

The victim, a resident of Adhartal locality, told police that she met the accused in a birthday party of her friend. He introduced himself as Ankit Thakur and unmarried.

The duo became friends and shared mobile numbers. They soon fell into love.

In her complaint to police, the survivor claimed that the accused took her to a forest of Bhadpura area and raped her on June 10. Since, he raped her on many occasions on the pretext of marriage.

The survivor later came to know that Ankit Thakur’s original name was Nafees Ahmed and he was married.

She approached the police and lodged a complaint. In charge of Adhartal police station Shailesh Mishra said that the accused had been detained and was being interrogated.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:42 PM IST