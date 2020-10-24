Madhya Pradesh: New university buildings should be high rise structures, says Governor Anandiben Patel

Governor Anandiben Patel said that buildings of new universities should be high rise structures. Governor was holding discussions with officials and vice-chancellors of government universities of Indore and Bhopal on topics related to quality of higher education and development of universities in the state at Raj Bhawan on Saturday.

Governor said buildings of new universities should be built with modern technology while taking care that they are environmental-friendly and there is availability of financial resources. She said proper arrangement of all modern facilities, lighting and ventilation should be ensured in the university buildings.

She also asked to consider setting up of a land limit of 10 acres for universities in urban areas and maximum of 100 acres for universities to be built in the outer region. She expressed concern over the large amount of money kept by universities in fixed deposits. She said that except the amount fixed for emergency requirements, the remaining amount should be used for improving academic quality of university. Instructions were given to get an action plan for the next three years from the universities in this regard.

Patel said financial support should be sought from industrial establishments under PPPT model and Corporate Responsibility Fund. She asked them to acquire sufficient funds under CSR for vocational, commercial, research and innovative knowledge resources.

She also held discussion on management of employee pension fund. She instructed that a coordination committee should be formed to review and take effective action. She said Higher Education Department should take action related to reimbursement of government grant given by Indore University for the management of Suganidevi Government College in view of emergency.