Madhya Pradesh: HC seeks list of pending cases against an ex, sitting MPs and MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Sujoy Paul gave this direction on Friday.

Assistant Solicitor General J K Jain said the HC asked its registry provide within two weeks a list of pending criminal cases of MPs/MLAs, particularly those in which a stay was granted.

The direction was issued during the hearing of a suo motu petition registered in compliance of the Supreme Court order of September 16, he said.

The apex court had asked the states to monitor the progress of trials of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs.

The Supreme Court's direction has come on a petition of Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others vs Union of India and others, he added.