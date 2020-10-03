Madhya Pradesh: New rural drinking water scheme ready, users to shell out money

Empty coffers are now forcing the government to take unpleasant decisions. The financial crisis is leaving adverse impact on the development schemes.
In a latest, the new rural drinking water policy recommends bills to be footed by the users. The new rural drinking water policy termed as MP Gram Panchayat Gramin Jal Praday Yojna Kriyanvayan evam Prabandhan Niyam 2020, has been designed with community participation at its centre stage.
According to new plan, 5-10% of the funds are to be generated through Janbhagidari scheme. It recommends 10% of funds to be generated through Janbhagidari in general areas while 5% from SC/ST dominated areas.
People contributing through Janbhagidari scheme will not have to pay additional amount for water connection. Exemption will be given to people enlisted in schemes like Antyodaya, Widow, Divyang or people without any source of income.
Users in the rural areas availing water connections will have to pay monthly bills. Government has decided to appoint separate set of people to realize monthly bills. The rural potable water scheme divides its users in six categories and charges would be realized accordingly. The monthly bill is expected to be from Rs 60 to Rs 1000 per month.
The state government wants to start tap water supply scheme to provide potable water to its rural citizens however paucity of funds are acting main hurdle in the scheme. Therefore the government has changed the rules and planned the scheme in a manner that turns out to be self-sustaining.
Monitoring of rural water supply system will be done at gram panchayat level. Government has decided to constitute a Gram Jal Evam Swachhta Samiti to realize the bills and penalize the defaulters. This committee will have 10-15 members including public representatives and would remain effective for four years. Sachiv of the gram panchayat will act secretary of the committee.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)