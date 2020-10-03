Madhya Pradesh: New rural drinking water scheme ready, users to shell out money

Empty coffers are now forcing the government to take unpleasant decisions. The financial crisis is leaving adverse impact on the development schemes.

In a latest, the new rural drinking water policy recommends bills to be footed by the users. The new rural drinking water policy termed as MP Gram Panchayat Gramin Jal Praday Yojna Kriyanvayan evam Prabandhan Niyam 2020, has been designed with community participation at its centre stage.

According to new plan, 5-10% of the funds are to be generated through Janbhagidari scheme. It recommends 10% of funds to be generated through Janbhagidari in general areas while 5% from SC/ST dominated areas.

People contributing through Janbhagidari scheme will not have to pay additional amount for water connection. Exemption will be given to people enlisted in schemes like Antyodaya, Widow, Divyang or people without any source of income.