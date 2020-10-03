Madhya Pradesh: Girls not safe anywhere in BJP regime, says former CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: To protest against the increasing number of rape and crime against women in the state, the Congress leaders will stage silent demonstration in front of the Dr Ambedkar statue at every district headquarters, on October 5th.

In light of the recent Hathras and Khargone gang-rape cases, former CM Kamal Nath on Saturday attacked the BJP government and alleged that the BJP used to propagate the slogans ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhayo’, but on the contrary girls are most unsafe in the BJP ruled states only.

He added that the incident that happened in Hathras or MP’s Khargone, Satna, Jabalpur or Narsinghpur, can happen anywhere.

He alleged that the law and order situation of the nation as well as of the state has been knocked down to such extent that the girls are safe nowhere, outdoor or indoor, day or night, and even if alone or accompanied.

"It is a matter of shame that the responsible opposition that used to sit on the dharna on small incident and used to give big lectures and raise strong protest, is mum today."

He further added that no measures are taken to secure the women and girls in the state. The police are not paying attention to the victims' appeal at the police station. Even their complaints are not registered and these victims are harassed in the police station.

Therefore, in an attempt to give a wakeup call to the government in light of the UP and MP gang-rape incident, the Congress leaders will sit on one day silent demonstration in front of the Dr Ambedkar at every district headquarters on Monday.