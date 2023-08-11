Madhya Pradesh: New Commissioner Pawan Sharma Inspects Office In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): New divisional commissioner of Narmadapuram, Pawan Kumar Sharma, inspected his office on Thursday.

The officials, present on the occasion, welcomed Sharma. After formal introduction, he took feedback on their work.

Additional commissioner RP Singh, deputy commissioner Vimlesh Pendro, joint commissioner GC dohar, additional collector Devendra Kumar Singh and other officials were present during the inspection.

A 1999-batch IAS officer Sharma, also commissioner of Bhopal division, has been given the additional charge of Narmadapuram.

Sharma was transferred from Indore to Bhopal division a few days ago.

Madhya Pradesh SP Checks Vehicles At Night, Imposes Fine On Drunk Drivers

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh checked vehicles on Thursday night and imposed a fine on those who were driving in a drunken state.

Singh warned those who overloaded their vehicles and let them go. He advised those who were driving two-wheelers without helmets and those who were driving cars without wearing seatbelt to follow the traffic rules.

He warned minor two-wheeler drivers against doing so in future; else, they would be in trouble. Singh said such checking would continue because of the ensuing Independence Day and Nagdwari fair. Singh was accompanied by sub-divisional officer of police Parag Saini and traffic cops.

