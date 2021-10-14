Madhya Pradesh: New Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court takes oath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday.

State Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at a function in the Raj Bhawan here.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his ministerial colleagues were present on the occasion.

Chief Justice Malimath (59) succeeds CJ Mohmamad Rafiq, who has been transferred in the same capacity to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, an official said.

Justice Malimath is the 26th Chief Justice of the MP High Court.

In 2008, Justice Malimath was elevated as judge of the Karnataka High Court.

Later, he served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court and the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the official said.

