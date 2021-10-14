Madhya Pradesh: Officers and industrialists inspect factory set up under Atmanirbhar Bharat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officers of the MSME Development Institute (DI), MP Electronics Development Corporation and industrialists carried out an inspection of the unit set up under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ drive with technological collaboration with Sweden and Germany.

The unit set up in the Simhasa IT Park at Dhar is M/S Tenko Systems & Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. It is the largest unit of central India to manufacture industrial automation panels and IT data server racks. It has recently been acquired by ABB Ltd, Switzerland, and Siemens Ltd. There is a technical contract with Germany in which LV and MV switchgear assemblies are being produced through world-class modern technical machinery by IEC 61439 and IEC 62271-200 standards which have been accepted internationally.

On Wednesday, MSME director DC Sahu, assistant director Anugya Handu, general manager of the MP State Electronics Development Corporation DK Saraf and president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh Pramod Dafaria carried out the inspection.

Dafaria said there is a demand not only in India for the products being made by the unit under self-reliant India and ‘Make in India’ policy, but also in foreign countries. He mentioned that the unit was working in the engineering sector for the past 38 years, whose products are consumed by leading institutions of the country, such as ISRO, Bhabha Automic Research Centre (BARC), BHEL, discoms and many multinational enterprises abroad, including Uzbekistan, China, South Africa, UAE, Nigeria, UK and Sri Lanka to which the unit is exporting.

Pankaj Agal, managing director of Tenko Group, took the guests on a tour of the unit and director Pavitra Agal gave detailed information about the items produced.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Two cops suspended for drinking in uniform in Jhabua

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:35 AM IST