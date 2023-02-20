Madhya Pradesh: Naxal material seized in Balaghat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hawk force has seized Naxal literature, explosives and other items belonging to the banned outfit Communist Party Maoist during patrolling in Balaghat district, the police said on Sunday.

SP Balaghat, Kumar Sourabh told Free Press that the security personnel of Hawk force were on patrol when they came to know about the naxal hideout under the Birsa police station.

The force formed a team and raided the place situated on road from Alakpur to Sariapatera and seized the items kept by the CPI(ML) Vistar platoon-2 Naxals.

A pit was dug in the ground with the intention of harming and attacking the police party by the Naxals. The materials were recovered by the Hawk force team and handed over to the police station Birsa for further action. A case has been registered against active members of the organisation in connection with the incident.

