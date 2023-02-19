Indore: Residents demand strict action against sex racket operator

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Limbodi area reached the office of the commission of police on Sunday and demanded strict action against Zahid Khan, who was caught running a sex racket in the area. The residents also informed the police about the illegal construction done by the accused. A police officer assured that they would take further action against the accused.

The residents met ACP (Azad Nagar) Ashish Patel, and informed him that Zahid and four girls, some of them from foreign countries, were caught by the crime branch while operating a sex racket in a house in the Shrikrishna Avenue, Limbodi, on February 11.

The residents alleged that the local police did not take strict action against the accused, and they were released within a few days. They demanded strict action against the accused as he had been running the sex racket in the area for a long time.

Resident Devendra Verma informed the police that the accused was staying in the colony for more than 10 years. “We have informed the police about his illegal construction near his place. The police have assured us that they will investigate the case and take strict action against the accused. The police also assured that accused's house would be sealed for a year.”

ACP Patel informed the media that the police have curbed illegal activities in the area after taking action against the accused. Further investigation is underway in the case.

