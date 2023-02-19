Indore: After four years, rape accused acquitted, to walk free

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court acquitted a man from rape charges in a judgment and instructed the State Legal Service Authority to compensate the accused and also instructed the police commissioner to probe the anomalies in the investigation and take appropriate action.

Advocate Sachin Kumar Verma said that advocate Ashraf Mansoori represented the accused.

“Nandu Singh alias Nandu Gamad was acquitted by the court of Pavas Shrivastav, XV district’s additional sessions Judge and special judge (POCSO) when the allegations on him were proven false,” said advocate

Verma.

Verma said on May 06, 2019, the “incident” took place in which a four-year-old was abducted by unidentified person around midnight and sexually assaulted and strangled her to death and threw her body in a well in the area. The case was registered in the Heera Nagar Police Station area.

WHAT THE ORDER SAID

The court order states that while the DNA report of Nandu and the victim were matched the Y Chromosome STR DNA profile did not match with that of Nandu and it was found to be of another person.

NO EYEWITNESS

Also, the court said that because there is no eyewitness of the incident and the two witnesses just saw the accused near the crime scene… These witnesses could not be enough to confirm allegations on the accused.

“On the grounds of all the evidences and DNA reports, it clearly appears that the deceased victim was not raped and murdered by accused Nandu Singh whereas someone else committed the crime, stated court order,” said advocate Verma.

INVESTIGATING OFFICER DID NOT SERIOUSLY CARRY OUT PROBE

The court said in its order that looking at the case, it appears that the investigation officer did not seriously

carry out the investigation and he tried to save the real convict and heap the allegations on an innocent person. Looking at this, the police commissioner shall be instructed to do appropriate investigation in the case.

The court in its order acquitted Nandu Singh from all the charges and instructed the police commissioner to probe the anomalies in the investigation and take appropriate action.

Advocate Verma said, “The court also issued a letter to the State Legal Service Authority (Bhopal) to provide compensation to Nandu who was in the jail for the last four years and instructed the authority to evaluate the compensation and provide it to acquit Nandu.”

The Indore district prosecution officials said, “In some cases, the court instructed legal service authority to carry out evaluation. There is a panel in the authority which decides on the basis of the case. Then, the authority issues a letter to the collector and then a cheque is issued to the person.”

