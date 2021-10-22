Madhya Pradesh: National Kabaddi player arrested for smuggling illegal weapon, five pistols seized

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Guna police arrested national kabaddi player for allegedly smuggling illegal weapon.

The police have also arrested his three accomplices and seized five pistols.

According to Guna SP Rajeev Mishra, accused Rinku Jat is a national Kabaddi player and plays in Pro Kabaddi League tournaments. He had brought the pistol from Burhanpur.

Rajeev Kumar Mishra said that information was received by the informer that three to four miscreants from Guna with pistols etc. have left for Shivpuri.

The team nabbed Ramprasad alias Deepak (33), Rinku Jat (22), Aamir Khan (26) and Mahendra Rawat (47) near Myna overbridge.

"Five pistols including magazines, three additional magazines were found from the accused. We have confiscated the pistol and the car. Search is on for the person who supplied the pistol." said the SP.

Notably, Rinku Jat has also played for Bengal Warriors earlier. He plays as a defender in Kabaddi. One accused Mahendra Rawat resident Shivpuri was arrested in the year 2019 by Gwalior Crime Branch while smuggling weapons. The criminal records of the accused are also being checked.

ALSO READ Watch: Villagers irked over not receiving flood damage compensation slam BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 04:07 PM IST