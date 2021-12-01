Madhya Pradesh: National Billiards and Snooker Championship witnesses classic break of 75 pts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Asian Team Snooker Championship gold medalist Malkit Singh, who represents Railway Sports Promotion Board, set the snooker table on fire on Wednesday at the 88th National Billiards and Snooker Championship being held in Bhopal.

Singh produced a classic break of 75 points, the maximum possible in a six red frame to get the better of Tamil Nadu player S Shree Krishna by 45-11, 29-31, 75-00, 26-39, 41-04, 01-40, and 44-04 scores to qualify for the last 32 stage of the ongoing six red snooker national championship.

UP Champion Paras Gupta prevailed over Railway Sports Promotion Board player Shoaib Khan by 4-3 frames to move into the last 32 stage along with Malkit. In other matches, the darling of Bhopal and Railway Sports Promotion Board player, Kamal Chawala, was involved in a well-contested match that went to full distance of seven frames before Kamal edged out Shivam Arora Maharashtra by 4-3 frames to also enter the last 32 stage.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board player Dhvaj Haria emerged victorious against the local state player of Madhya Pradesh Anurag Giri, beating him by 4-3 frames. Another player from Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Mananchandra, overcame the heroics of host stateís player, Piyush Kushwa, by 4-3 frames also to make it to the last 32 grade.

In womenís category, international star cueist of Madhya Pradesh, Amee, gave a skillful display of brilliant potting, focused concentration, and a sense of purpose before inflicting a 3-0 frames defeat to former national champion Uma Devi who plays for Karnataka.

