Madhya Pradesh: Nation is grateful to martyred police personnel, says Governor on Police Memorial Day

BHOPAL: Governor Mangubhai C Patel has said that the entire nation is indebted to the martyred police personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

The government and society always stand with the families of the martyrs, said the Governor while addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade-2021 at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday. The programme began with the ‘Rashtra dhun’ presented by the Police band. Thereafter, the Governor paid tribute to the martyred jawans by saluting the Parade Memorial. Home minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, ACS Dr Rajesh Rajora, and police officers paid tribute to the martyr police personnel by laying wreath at the Martyr Memorial.

The Governor commended the efforts being made by police to maintain law and order in the state. Expeditious investigation and increase in conviction has become possible due to the activeness of the state police, said Patel.

Governor Mangubhai C Patel addressing Police Commemoration Day Parade-2021 at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday. | FP

He said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that the state police are counted among the best forces of the country.

The governor also appreciated the Dial-100 service of the state police and also online character verification and e-FIR. He said that the new initiatives have helped the common citizens.

Patel lauded the police for its success in effectively curbing the bandit and Naxalite activities in the state. He also expressed happiness over the establishment of women police stations in all the districts and 700 Mahila Urja desks.

On the occasion, the Governor also met the families of the police officers and staffers who were martyred last year and expressed his condolences. Director General of Police Vivek Johri said that this year 15 police personnel of Madhya Pradesh were martyred while on duty. MP Police stand with the families of martyrs and is committed to provide them all facilities and assistance as per rules, assured the GDP.

Speaking about the Police Memorial Day, said that on October 21, 1959, a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was martyred in an encounter with the Chinese Army in the remote area, Hot Springs in Ladakh. It is in their memory that this day is observed by all the police units of the country.

