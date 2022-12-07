Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram girl shines in UPSC CSE Mains 2022

PALAK GOYAL | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Happiness knew no bounds for the Narmadapuram girl Palak Goyal who emerged as a young star of Narmadapuram, after the declaration of UPSC Civil Services mains exam result 2022, which were released on Tuesday evening.

Daughter of social worker and colonizer, Narendra Goyal, Palak is an alumnus of Delhi university, who has pursued graduation in political science discipline. Goyal, a native of Narmadapuram, attained her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narmadapuram and thereafter at the Narmada valley school. She began preparing for UPSC CSE exams at Shriram coaching, located in Delhi right after her graduation to achieve the feat.

Talking to the media, Palak stated that her grandmother is her inspiration. She also attributed her success to the cooperation that she received from her family members during UPSC preparations. In addition to this, she said that she always studied for UPSC CSE exams in a positive milieu and often watched the videos uploaded by UPSC exam toppers on YouTube, which lifted her spirits.

As the next stage of the selection process, Palak shall appear for the interview round slated to be held in Delhi in February 2022. Her family members as well as friends have congratulated her on the accomplishment.