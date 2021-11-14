Madhya Pradesh: Mystery virus destroys tomato crop in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified virus has destroyed around hundred acres of tomato crops in Jabalpur. This virus degrades the leaves of the tomato plants and also damages the tomato buds.

Professor of the Department of Entomology of the Agricultural University of Jabalpur, Abhishek Shukla, says that a new type of virus has been affecting the tomato crops in the Chargawa village and it is a matter of research. Generally, two types of viruses affect the crop are Agrotech epsilon and Bemisia tebesain.

But this virus is different, it is not only damaging the tomato crop but also ruining the plants. It will be early to comment on the virus though he will give remarks after research, he added.

At the same time, the farmers of the area said that the crops were being destroyed rapidly. They, however, apply pesticides to control the infection in the crop. The farmers also say that the crop which lasts till February may vanish in early December itself. They would face huge losses, the farmer added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 11:31 AM IST