Madhya Pradesh: BJP is my intelligence unit, knew Scindia was quitting, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath has said that he depends more on BJP sources who provides them credential intelligence on political developments rather than depending on government’s intelligence wing.

“My friends in BJP had told me well ahead about Jyotiraditya Scindia’s plan to switch over to BJP,” said Kamal Nath, talking to media persons on Saturday. Nath was asked as to how his intelligence (government wing) failed him on Scindia.

“I come to know about things before I get inputs from intelligence department. BJP is my intelligence unit and that is the place where I get information from,” said Nath.

When asked about possible reasons of Scindia quitting the grand old party, Nath said that things started with appointment of PCC chief. But after his defeat in Lok Sabha elections, he could not digest his defeat and he was unsure about his political career.

“My surveys had pointed out that Scindia would lose by a margin of over one lakh votes. But when I asked him about it, he confidently said that he will win by over 4 lakh votes. I hinted him but he didn’t pay heed,” said Nath.

When asked to explain as to why he did not save his government when Scindia along with other MLAs left the party, he said, “They (BJP) bought Congress MLAs. Talking to them would have meant negotiating with them. Why should I open doors for 100 other MLAs to negotiate for the sake of 27 MLAs who didn’t prove loyalty,” replied Nath.

Nath said that he has to walk extra mile to manage affairs in Madhya Pradesh as he has responsibilities pertaining to other states as well.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:16 AM IST