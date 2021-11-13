Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old boy sustains severe injuries after mobile’s battery busted

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy sustained severe injuries in a mobile’s battery blast in Chhatarpur on Saturday.

The injured boy has been identified as Afzal Khan, student of class 4, resident of Kurraha village. Afzal’s mother, Rukhsar said that Afzal got a mobile battery lying on a road. He brought it home and connected wires from one point to the other. Meanwhile, the battery exploded and pieces entered Afzal's body. He is going under treatment in the district hospital.

According to Dr V P Sesha, senior surgeon of the district hospital who is treating Afzal, the condition of Afzal is critical. The pieces of the battery have penetrated deep into the body. It has severely damaged the interior parts of the body.

The doctor further said that one piece of battery entered the liver and the other piece entered the lungs. There was continuous bleeding from the liver. If the bleeding did not stop, then surgery would be needed, the doctor added.

Apart from the lungs, there have been injuries in the hands, feet, mouth, stomach and chest.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 01:41 PM IST