Madhya Pradesh: Mystery shrouds death of 28-day-old girl

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-day-old baby girl died under suspicious circumstances in Khojanpur area in Hoshangabad district, the police said.

The incident shocked the residents of the area. There was a spot of strangulation around the neck of the baby.

Her mother, however, said that a cat had attacked the baby who fell to the ground, because she saw a cat run away from the room.

Sources further said that the surprising thing in the case was that no marks of cat’s nails were found on the body of the newborn.

According to the post-mortem report, the baby was strangulated.

The mother of the baby Pooja Badde said that she had gone to take a bath after making the baby sleep. After that, she was busy with her household chores.

According to Pooja, at about 6pm when she saw her daughter lying on the floor and raised an alarm, she saw a cat running away from the room where the baby was sleeping.

She further said that she had informed her neighbour about the incident over the phone.

The baby was then rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

According to town inspector Santosh Singh Chouhan, the baby was 28-day-old and her mother believed that the girl may have fallen from the bed and died, after the cat pounced upon her.

The doctor at the hospital, however, said that the baby died because of strangulation.

According to the post mortem report, the baby died because of strangulation.

There being no marks of cat’s nail or teeth on the body triggered many questions about the death of the baby.

The mysterious death of the 28-day-old baby girl has shocked the police officials, too.

The police said although the postmortem report confirmed the death of the girl because of strangulation, the reason for the family member’s cooking up a story about the death. Chouhan said that a probe into the incident was being held.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:45 PM IST