Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj government should explain why it stopped tribal welfare awards and schemes, Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lashing out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, president of media department of Congress, Jitu Patwari demanded a reply as to why Shivraj government stopped schemes and awards on the name of tribal icons.

“Shivraj government should tell the people what it did for the welfare of tribal people in tribal dominated districts under its 18 years rule. Why did the Shivraj government stop awards in the name of tribal icon Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah?” asked Patwari, talking to the media on Wednesday.

Patwari said that the Shivraj led BJP government makes tall claims but does nothing on the ground and keeps on fooling the innocent tribal people. Shivraj government should answer as to why did it stop Rani Durgawati Rin Yojana? The government should also answer why it made Anusuchit Janajti Vitta Vikas Aayog dysfunctional.

Senior Congress leader said that Shivraj government celebrated Adivasi Gaurav Diwas in presence of PM Narendra Modi and presented a rosy picture of the tribal people in the state but Modi government’s report on Shivraj government shows a clear picture.

“Atrocities on tribal and dalits have broken all records in MP. Our state tops in all kind of crimes including crime against tribal people, dalit women, rapes etc,” added Patwari.

He said that more than 4000 questions asked by various MLAs in the past one year are pending in the state assembly and the government is hiding the truth from people.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 05:13 PM IST