Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Corporation and Police in Jabalpur free govt land worth Rs 3 crore, three arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Corporation and Police in Jabalpur free govt land worth Rs 3 crore, three arrested

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation and Police have taken action against three criminals and freed government land worth Rs 3 crore from their possession.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the joint aegis of Jabalpur District Administration, Municipal Corporation and Police have taken action against three criminals and freed government land worth Rs 3 crore from their possession.

The hideouts of criminal Annu, alias Abhay Kanaujia, were raided at Aadhartal area, from whose possession 3000 square feet of land was freed. The accused had not only built his own house but also constructed other houses which were put on rent. There are more than 20 criminal cases registered against this crook.

Later, action was taken against criminal Rahul Kahar in the same Aadhartal area where 800 square feet of government land was razed to the ground. 250 square feet of land was freed from Ankit Patel near Anand Nagar Milk Scheme located in Aadhartal area.

In the same sequence, the police raided the hideout of scrap dealer Abdul Latif. At the proposed location of CM Rice School near the water tank in the Milk Scheme Ground, 5000 square feet of land was occupied by Latif. It was government land. He constructed rooms and a tin shed there.

More than one dozen cases are registered against all the three criminals.

Madhya Pradesh: Fraudster dupes shopkeeper of Rs 12k, probe underway in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Corporation and Police in Jabalpur free govt land worth Rs 3 crore, three...

Bhopal: Cong questions Chouhan govt's Rs 500 home-permit for liquor, BJP dispensation says rule...

Madhya Pradesh: High Court sets aside lower court order in suicide abetment case, says words uttered...

Madhya Pradesh: Fraudster fakes identity as 'army man', commits cybercrime by fooling innocent...

