Madhya Pradesh: Despite civic body’s tall claim to keep Jabalpur city clean falls flat

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As one enters Jabalpur city, one comes across heaps of garbage everywhere, and this has happened at a time when the civic authorities claim that they will take the city to number one position in terms of cleanliness.

The civic body takes crores of rupees in the form tax to provide facilities to the residents. They also appoint a large number of workers to keep the city clean. But, in reality, Jabalpur becoming the number one city in terms of cleanliness remains a far cry.

Residents of Deendayal Ward near ITI, Jagdish Shrivastava, Dharmendra Namdev and Rajendra Yadav have said that a drain near their house is never cleaned.

As the garbage-collection vehicles do not come daily, the residents throw household waste in the drain, they said, adding that as a result foul smell emanates from the drain.

The area has turned into a mosquito-breeding ground, they further said. Fed up with dirt, the residents of the colony informed the officials of the civic body about it, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

When the issue was put up before health officer of Nagar Nigam Bhupendra Singh, he said that he was not aware of it, but he would send employees of the civic body to inquire into the complaint.