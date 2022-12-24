Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur bakery supplies 'wine cake' worldwide as demand increases ahead of Christmas

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Jabalpur bakery supplies 'wine cake' worldwide as demand increases ahead of Christmas

The wine or liquor added in these cakes by the Jabalpur bakery which makes them special.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (MP): To make the Christmas special, people from Christian community bake ‘Wine Cake’ in Victor bakery of Jabalpur and it is supplied all over the country and abroad.

The bakery has been making these cakes since the British rule. The wine or liquor added in the cake makes it special. It also prevents them from getting spoilt quickly. The demand for these cakes is so high that the orders were placed months ago by people.

The wine cakes made in Jabalpur for Christmas is famous not only in Madhya Pradesh but all over the country. This is the reason why people from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Bihar come to Jabalpur to buy wine cakes on Christmas. The family of Chattisgarh's former Chief Minister late Ajit Jogi also orders these wine cakes.

These cakes are baked in a decades old furnace. Also, the ingredients used in baking these cakes are mixed by hand. Many varieties of cakes are made available.

