Madhya Pradesh: Much-needed relief from scorching heat

BHOPAL: Much-needed relief from scorching heat was witnessed in most parts of the state due to a sharp fall in the day temperature. It was the first day of May and there was comfortable weather due to low temperatures recorded in the state, especially in the western parts, in comparison to the eastern parts of the state. The western parts observed a bigger drop in day temperatures in comparison to that in the eastern parts of the state.

A sharp drop in day temperature was recorded in various parts of Madhya Pradesh. Cloudy weather prevailed in many part of the state, leading to the drop in day temperature. Clouds prevented transmission of heat, leading to a fall in temperature.

Indore recorded a drop of 4.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 26.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

It provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat which has enhanced the discomfort level after the mercury soared during the last week in Madhya Pradesh. These conditions are likely to prevail for the next couple of days—particularly in the northern parts of the state.