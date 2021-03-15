Bhopal weather update: Night temperature rises nominally across Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Baring few, most places recorded nominal rise in night temperature in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night. The rise has been attributed to clear weather after rain and clouds. However, rainfall is likely due to western disturbance in next 48 hours.

According to meteorological department, Dhar recorded rise of 4.2 degrees in night temperature that settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius while Satna recorded rise of 3 degrees in night temperature that settled at 18 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded rise of 0.5 degree in night temperature that settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius while Indore recorded 20.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.5 degrees. Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 0.4 degree. Guna recorded rise of 2 degrees in night temperature that hovered around 18.6 degrees Celsius.

Umaria recorded rise of 1.3 degrees in night temperature that settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius while Naugaon recorded minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 0.6 degree.