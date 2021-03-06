Bhopal weather update: Night temperature drops across Madhya Pradesh due to western disturbance

Bhopal: The night temperature dropped across the state on Friday due to western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir. This condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days. Major drop was recorded in Pachmarhi and Bhopal.

Pachmarhi recorded drop of 3.6 degrees in night temperature that settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius. Rewa recorded drop of 2 degrees and settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius. Raisen recorded drop of 2 degrees and hovered around 12.6 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

The other districts, which recorded drop in night temperature include Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Betul, Datia, Dhar, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur and Ujjain.