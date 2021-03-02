Madhya Pradesh weather update: Night temperature drops across state as winds change direction

Bhopal: Several places in the state registered a sharp drop in night temperature on Monday. The meteorological department has attributed the drop to change in wind direction from south-westerly to northerly.

As per information, Dhar registered drop of 3.6 degrees in night temperature and settled at 15.5 degrees Celsius while Datia and Sagar recorded drop of 3.2 degrees. Datia recorded minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius, Sagar recorded 16 degrees Celsius after drop of 3.2 degrees.

Raisen and Pachmarhi recorded drop of 2.8 degrees each. Raisen recorded minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius after a drop of 2.8 degrees while Pachmarhi recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Shajapur, Gwalior and Khajuraho recorded drop of 3 degrees each. Shajapur recorded night temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius, Gwalior recorded 11.7 degrees Celsius and Khajuraho recorded 12 degrees Celsius.

Naugaon recorded minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.9 degrees while Tikamgarh recorded 14.5 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.7 degrees.

Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius after marginal rise while Indore recorded 15 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.5 degrees.