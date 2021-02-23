Bhopal: Night temperature soars, Pachmarhi hill station records 7.3 degrees Celsius

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Night temperature soared in the state on Monday though Pachmarhi hill station registered a low temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius after drop of 1 degree. Rewa’s night temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Dhar recorded minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius after marginal drop of 0.4 degree while Sagar recorded 15.8 degrees Celsius and Seoni recoded 15 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.3 degrees while Indore recorded minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius after marginal rise of 0.1 degree.

Hoshangabad, Khandwa, Khargone recorded minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius each. Hoshangabad recorded 14.8 degrees Celsius after marginal rise of 0.2 degree while Khandwa recorded 14 degrees Celsius after rise of 1 degree. Khargone recorded minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.4 degree.

Chhindwara, Khajuraho, Mandla, and Satna recorded 11 degrees Celsius each while Naugaon recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius. Satna’s night temperature was 11.9 degrees Celsius.