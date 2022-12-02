Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE declares exam dates of High School, Higher Secondary

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (MadhyaPradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced exam dates of high school, higher secondary and higher secondary professional curriculum, physical education training, diploma in pre school education on Friday.

The exams of regular, private, blind, physically challenged students will be held in the same time frame and day. High School Certificate Exam (Regular and Private) will be held from March 1, 2023 to March 27.

The exams of Higher Secondary Certificate and Higher Secondary Professional curriculum exam (regular, private, physically challenged) will start from March 2, 2023 and will continue till April 1, 2023.

The exam of Diploma in Pre School Education (DPSE), first year will be held from March 1 -10. The exam of second year (DPSE) will be organised from March 2-March 11. The exams will be held from 9 am till 12 noon.

