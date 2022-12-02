Bhopal: Vidya Bharati welcomes launching of NCFW

Representative Image | Credits: iStock images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vidya Bharati, an educational wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has welcomed the launch of National Curriculum Frameworks (implementation of National Education Policy) for foundation stage, which is challenging and serves as base for all other stages.

All India Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan president D Ramkrishna Rao said Curriculum would be transformational as it would lead to holistic development of the children along with building competencies and instilling values.

“ We believe that this curriculum will result in high quality care and education, leading to positive consequences,” he said.

Indian vision of education has been very broad and deep, which the curriculum framework highlights, he added.