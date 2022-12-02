e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Vidya Bharati welcomes launching of NCFW

Bhopal: Vidya Bharati welcomes launching of NCFW

“ We believe that this curriculum will result in high quality care and education, leading to positive consequences,” he said

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Credits: iStock images
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vidya Bharati, an educational wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has welcomed the launch of National Curriculum Frameworks (implementation of National Education Policy) for foundation stage, which is challenging and serves as base for all other stages.

All India Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan president D Ramkrishna Rao said Curriculum would be transformational as it would lead to holistic development of the children along with building competencies and instilling values.

“ We believe that this curriculum will result in high quality care and education, leading to positive consequences,” he said.

Indian vision of education has been very broad and deep, which the curriculum framework highlights, he added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Lack of political will led to suffering of Bhopal gas tragedy survivors
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BJP plunges into action over Uniform Civil Code, ministers, MLAs back it

Bhopal: BJP plunges into action over Uniform Civil Code, ministers, MLAs back it

Bhopal: 14-yr-old cured of special type of cancer after 192 blood transfusions

Bhopal: 14-yr-old cured of special type of cancer after 192 blood transfusions

Bhopal: Vidya Bharati welcomes launching of NCFW

Bhopal: Vidya Bharati welcomes launching of NCFW

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger mauls woman to death in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger mauls woman to death in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress leaders become active in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress leaders become active in Sehore