Madhya Pradesh: MP warns Naxals: 'Cops and government biggest goons'

BHOPAL: The Naxal organisation in Balaghat had circulated the pamphlets in the Baihar police station warning of revenge against police officials for killing three of their members in 2019 and 2020. Balaghat member of Parliament Dhal Singh Bisen, however, warned the Naxals of dire consequences as the “police and government are the biggest goons”.

The pamphlets were issued by the CPI (Maoist) Kanha-Bhoramdev divisional committee. In the pamphlets, it was stated that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government had started the “war” by sending the CRPF and Hawk Forces into the jungles. And, now, it was the turn of the people to show their power.

The pamphlets also mentioned the names of the SP of Balaghat and the staff, including the police station-in-charge of Chhattisgarh in the context of the deaths of the three Naxalites in 2019 and 2020. The pamphlet stated that the Naxalites were going to give the “death penalty to these police personnel”. The pamphlet also claimed that the Naxalites were going to prepare the organisation in every village and they would fight against the government. MP Bisen warned the Naxals that they had better come back on the path of development and join the mainstream, because “there are no goons like the police and the government”.

Encounter killings