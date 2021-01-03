Madhya Pradesh: 100 naxals sneaked into Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra in recent months: Cops

Balaghat: Around 100 naxals from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have sneaked into Madhya Pradesh over the past few months to expand their base, prompting the state government to seek deployment of six companies of paramilitary forces in the rebel-hit areas, a police official said.

These security forces are likely to be deployed soon in MP's Balaghat and tribal-dominated Mandla districts, which the Naxals have entered, he said. "As per the information provided to us by our sources, around 100 rebels from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have entered Madhya Pradesh over the past few months to expand their base in the region," the official said.

Six dalams (groups) of Naxals are operating in Balaghat and Mandla districts. Of these, Khatia Mocha Dalam in Mandla came up last year, he said, adding that Mandla and Balaghat share a long border.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, during his visit to Balaghat last month, had told reporters that six companies of paramilitary forces are going to be sent to Balaghat and Mandla to tackle the Naxal menace. The Madhya Pradesh police's anti-Naxal wing Hawk Force is already deployed in Balaghat. Besides, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion is also stationed there, the official said.