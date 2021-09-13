Madhya Pradesh: Morena's Nandini scores All India Rank first in CA

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Nandini Agrawal of Morena district has secured AIR first in the final year result released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA) Morena on Monday.

At the same time, Nandini’s brother, Sachin Agrawal has also secured the All India Rank 18th in the same examination.

Nandini has scored 614 marks out of 800 in the final examination. Nandini did her higher secondary education from a private school in Morena.

Earlier, she had qualified for the CA entrance exam in her first attempt with self-study. Now, she has secured first position in the country in the final year result of CA.

The Agrawal family got the double dose of happiness as their daughter and son made them proud. Nandini’s father Naresh Agrawal is a tax consultant in Morena district.

