Madhya Pradesh: Morena district hospital ready to deal with corona

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration organised a mock drill at the district hospital on Tuesday keeping in mind the probable fourth wave of covid-19, official sources said.

The health department has said that the district hospital had enough beds and oxygen cylinders to deal with any emergency situation.

On the other hand, Dr Yogesh Tiwari who treated the patients of covid-19 during the pandemic appealed to people to follow the norms.

As part of the mock drill, ambulances were deployed to bring patients to ICU, besides the para medical staff took the patients to beds.

The hospital management looked satisfied with the fast treatment provided to the patients.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Rakesh sharma said that 23 beds with all the medical equipment were ready at the ICU. The way of working was also observed.

The hospital is ready to deal with any situation arising out of the probable fourth wave of covid-19, Dr Sharma said.

Dr Tiwari said that covid-19 positive cases should not be hidden and such cases should be sent to the district hospital without any hesitation.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: NHPC director visits Indira Sagar Power Station in Narmada Nagar