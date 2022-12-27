Madhya Pradesh: NHPC director visits Indira Sagar Power Station in Narmada Nagar

FP Photo |

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Yamuna Kumar Choubey, NHPC director and VK Sinha, managing director NHPC, arrived at Indira Sagar Power Station, Narmada Nagar on Sunday for a two-day visit. Upon arrival, project head Ashok Kumar Singh accorded a warm welcome by presenting bouquet of flowers to the dignitaries. CISF jawans gave a guard of honour upon the arrival of Choubey. Later, the director undertook an inspection of the powerhouse and dam site and also reviewed various types of civil and electrical works underway in the powerhouse.

He was also apprised about various works being done under corporate social responsibility scheme. The director also inspected power generation and technical maintenance works underway in power station and appealed to employees to continue contributing in the field of energy. Later, a plantation drive was carried out in medicinal forest area, aimed at conservation of environment. General manager O&M (Indira Sagar Power Station) DK Dwiwedi, Ajit Kumar, general manager (civil), assistant commandant CISF Devendra Singh and other senior officials were present.

