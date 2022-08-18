e-Paper Get App

Narmada Nagar: KV students urged to work towards progressive nation

Chief guest of the programme, Ashok Kumar Singh hoisted the Tricolour, after this, the National Anthem was sung. Cultural events were organised where students performed various patriotic songs exhibiting their love for the nation and patriotism.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 08:43 AM IST
article-image

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The 76th Independence Day was celebrated in NHDC power station with great gaiety and enthusiasm. To begin with, project head Ashok Kumar Singh hoisted the National Flag. During which, general manager (Civil) Jai Prakash, general manager Ajit Kumar, assistant commandant, CISF Unit, Devendra Singh and other officers and employees marked their presence.

A grand-scale Independence Day programme was organised in the local Kendriya Vidyalaya on Monday to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. Chief guest of the programme, Ashok Kumar Singh hoisted the Tricolour, after this, the National Anthem was sung. Cultural events were organised where students performed various patriotic songs exhibiting their love for the nation and patriotism.

While addressing the event, Singh told that the martyrs who laid down their lives for our Independence should never to be forgotten. He urged students to realise, understand and cherish our coveted freedom and work towards a progressive nation. Singh also highlighted the achievements of NHDC. The principal extended hearty wishes to all the students who were successful in Class 10 and 12 Board examinations as well as their teachers.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kuno anxiously waits for first batch of cheetahs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreNarmada Nagar: KV students urged to work towards progressive nation

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan becoming a 'Banana Republic': Former PM imran Khan alleges aide was 'tortured'

Pakistan becoming a 'Banana Republic': Former PM imran Khan alleges aide was 'tortured'

Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

5G to roll out soon! IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requests TSPs to prepare for launch

5G to roll out soon! IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requests TSPs to prepare for launch

Thane police return valuables worth 35 lakh to owners

Thane police return valuables worth 35 lakh to owners

Bhopal: Tricolour found 'lying on ground' at MP BJP headquarters

Bhopal: Tricolour found 'lying on ground' at MP BJP headquarters
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes