Narmada Nagar: KV students urged to work towards progressive nation

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The 76th Independence Day was celebrated in NHDC power station with great gaiety and enthusiasm. To begin with, project head Ashok Kumar Singh hoisted the National Flag. During which, general manager (Civil) Jai Prakash, general manager Ajit Kumar, assistant commandant, CISF Unit, Devendra Singh and other officers and employees marked their presence.

A grand-scale Independence Day programme was organised in the local Kendriya Vidyalaya on Monday to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. Chief guest of the programme, Ashok Kumar Singh hoisted the Tricolour, after this, the National Anthem was sung. Cultural events were organised where students performed various patriotic songs exhibiting their love for the nation and patriotism.

While addressing the event, Singh told that the martyrs who laid down their lives for our Independence should never to be forgotten. He urged students to realise, understand and cherish our coveted freedom and work towards a progressive nation. Singh also highlighted the achievements of NHDC. The principal extended hearty wishes to all the students who were successful in Class 10 and 12 Board examinations as well as their teachers.

