Bhopal: Kuno anxiously waits for first batch of cheetahs

An India-bound African Cheetah undergoes through 1st health exam by an international team of experts at Cheetah Conservation Fund, Windhoek. Cheetahs are potential candidates for transfer to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The forest officers and officers of Kuno Palpur National Sanctuary are anxiously waiting for the arrival of first batch of cheetahs to the sanctuary. The Indian government has so far signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Namibia and MoU with South Africa is yet to be signed in this regard.

Talking to Free Press, a senior officer of the forest department said that so far there is no major development as far as the Cheetah project is concerned. The Indian government had already signed MoU with Namibia and MoU with South Africa is yet to be signed.

He added that separate enclosures have been prepared at Kuno Palpur Sanctuary where first batch of cheetahs will be kept so that they can get adjusted to the new environment. As far as bringing the cheetahs to Kuno Palpur sanctuary is concerned there are many options in this regard.

As of now, there is no official announcement of the date as to when the first batch of cheetahs will arrive. Forest officials particularly officers of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary are keeping their fingers crossed in this regard. It is the Centre which will announce the date of arrival of the cheetahs to Kuno Palpur Sanctuary.

The buzz is that the first batch of cheetahs will comprise four male cheetahs and four female cheetahs respectively. They will be kept under high level supervision and under multiple layers of security arrangements has been planned as well.

