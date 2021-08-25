Madhya Pradesh: More than 21 lakh vaccinated till night, target exceeded

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 21 lakh people were vaccinated across the state till night surpassing the target for the day, under the state government’s 2-day mega vaccination campaign-phase 2 against Covid-19, beginning on Wednesday.

“We had a target of vaccination of about 20 lakh people under mega vaccination campaign (Teekakaran Maha-abhiyan)- Phase 2 but the number touched 21.34 lakh till the night while we are still collecting information from across the state. The number will further go up”, said an official associated with the campaign.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the mega vaccination campaign-II from Jain temple, Jawahar Chowk in Bhopal. The CM was given a batch of "I am fully vaccinated" by minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang and minister for urban development Bhupendra Singh.

The CM made everyone take an oath to make the vaccination campaign a grand success. Chouhan said, “A door-to-door search campaign will be launched for vaccination. We all have the responsibility of finding, motivating and vaccinating the people who have not got the vaccination done. Vaccination is the dose of life. This is a shield to avoid corona infection. Therefore, all of us should get the vaccination done and also motivate the people of our respective areas for vaccination.”

CM added, “This activity should be ensured in every village and ward of the state. All public representatives, members of crisis management committee, administration staff, voluntary organizations, religious, social, political, government-non-government organisations and aware citizens should fulfill this responsibility with utmost seriousness.”

Warning people against Covid-19 CM said, “Corona is a polymorphic disease. It is not certain when it will increase. So, continuous precaution and vigilance is a Must. Cases are increasing in countries like America and Britain. Similar is the situation of Kerala in our country.”

CM said due to the control over Corona, gradually people are getting careless but this is not right.

“If the second dose is not administered after the first dose, then the first dose will become useless. Therefore, the second phase of the vaccination campaign has been started. Our target is that by September 21, all the eligible people of the state should get the first dose of the vaccine and by December 21, all the eligible people should get the second dose of the vaccine”, he said.

On the first day of the Vaccination Mega Campaign-2 there was immense enthusiasm in the public towards vaccination in the early hours itself. Till 10 am, more than 92000 people got vaccinated. Long queues started forming from early morning at the vaccination centres set up for the vaccine, as per the state government spokesperson.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:11 PM IST