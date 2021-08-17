Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon active in state after a break, good rainfall expected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a break, the monsoon has once again become active and the state is expected to receive good rainfall in coming days.

According to the Meteorological department official, Madhya Pradesh will receive good rainfall with the formation of a low pressure area over West Bengal.

The officials said that Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Shahdol, Gwalior, Chambal and Hoshangabad divisions may experience heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

They said Malajkhand recorded 21.2mm rainfall while Jabalpur recorded 6.8mm rainfall and Mandla recorded 6mm till Tuesday morning.

The officials further added that western and monsoon trough is still running close to the foothills of Himalayas, eastern end is passing through Hardoi, Gaya, Jamshedpur.

Besides, the center of low-pressure area is over south Orissa at North Andhra Pradesh coast and then towards east central Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area has formed over south Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast. Associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 7.6 Kms above mean sea level. It is building Southwestwards with height.

Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over east MP. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells are possible over southeast and South Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA comes in tension after vaccination and rumours related with impotence

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 02:14 PM IST