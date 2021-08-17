Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA comes in tension after vaccination and rumours related with impotence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of BJP MLA from Katni, Sanjay Pathak has gone viral on social media platforms where he is heard saying that he came in tension after hearing that Covid vaccination causes impotence.

The video is of August 15 when the MLA was addressing people of his constituency. He also tried to promote message of vaccination among the people. Trying to convince people, he said that he too got vaccinated but came in tension later when he heard that the vaccine causes impotence.

“I kept examining self for next three four months and found everything was ok,” said Pathak, addressing the people.

He urged the people not to get carried away by unverified information floating on social media platforms and get vaccinated as early as possible.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted the video criticizing the approach of BJP MLA.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:40 PM IST