Madhya Pradesh: Modi, CM working together to uplift poor: BJP chief

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are working together to uplift the poor of the state. They are leaving no stones unturned for it, said state BJP chief VD Sharma on Friday.

Sharma said Shivraj government has announced a scheme to provide free plots of land to families who don't own one, so that they can lead a dignified life. Under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-adhikar Yojana, the state government will provide plots to families that don't have land to build their own homes.

This move will also open the way for construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-adhikar Yojna, the state government has issued guidelines for allotment of plots in rural areas, he said.

The scheme has been implemented with the objective of ensuring that every family has the right to a dignified life with basic necessities, said the BJP chief, adding that a residential plot will help people get loans from government schemes and banks.

The scheme has been started to provide residential plots to the eligible families on Abadi land in each Gram Panchayat. Under Sambal Yojna, amount of Rs 170 crore has been transferred to the account of 7,700 Sambal beneficiaries.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:30 AM IST